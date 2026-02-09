<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Makers Go To Madras High Court To Withdraw Case Against Censor Board

The producer of actor Vijay's much-awaited farewell film, Jana Nayagan, has taken a fresh legal step in their ongoing certification battle.

In a move aimed at expediting the film's release, KVN Productions has approached the Madras High Court to withdraw its petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), signalling a shift towards resolving the matter through official censor procedures.

The Madras High Court is set to hear the withdrawal plea filed by the producer of Jana Nayagan tomorrow.

Producer Opts For Revising Committee Review

KVN Production LLP's counsel on record, Vijayan Subramanian, has submitted a letter to the Madras High Court Registry, expressing the producer's intention to withdraw the writ petition filed against the CBFC. The production house has now decided to submit the film for review before the CBFC's Revising Committee.

Sources indicate that the decision has been taken to avoid further delays and to secure certification at the earliest. Jana Nayagan, originally scheduled for release on January 9, was postponed after certification issues arose.

Earlier, the Examination Committee of the CBFC reportedly recommended certification. However, the film was subsequently referred to the Revising Committee by the Chairman, citing objections raised by one of the committee members. This move prompted KVN Productions to seek legal intervention.

Despite the ongoing court proceedings, the producers have now chosen to proceed with the revising committee process, hoping that a smooth review will lead to an early clearance and a revised release date announcement.

Court Proceedings And Legal Developments

The certification dispute has seen several developments in the Madras High Court. Initially, a single judge had directed the CBFC to grant certification to Jana Nayagan, ruling in favour of the production team.

However, the CBFC challenged this order, leading to the matter being heard by a Division Bench comprising two judges. The bench stayed the single judge's directive, stating that the censor board had not been given sufficient time to submit its counter affidavit.

The Division Bench subsequently referred the case back to the single judge, instructing the court to decide the matter after granting adequate time to the CBFC to respond. Following this development, KVN Productions reconsidered its legal approach and opted to pursue certification through the revising committee while continuing its legal remedies.

The CBFC has maintained that the Chairman has the authority to refer a film for further review, particularly when objections are raised during the examination process.

