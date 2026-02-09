Aamir Khan's <i>Lahore 1947</i>, Starring Sunny Deol, To Release In Theatres On August 13

Aamir Khan Productions has announced that its upcoming period drama Lahore 1947 will release in theatres on August 13, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day week.

About Lahore 1947

The film marks the first collaboration among actor Sunny Deol, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan. Speaking about the project, Aamir Khan said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."

Lahore 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol. The film features music composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The project is set to be Sunny Deol's next release following his recent box office successes.

Sunny Deol was recently seen in Border 2, and the film has been running successfully since its release on January 23.

About Border 2

Border 2 continues its strong run at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 6.90 crore on its third Sunday. With this, the war drama's total domestic collection has reached Rs 309.4 crore. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.15% on February 8.

With the current momentum, Border 2 is close to crossing the Rs 310 crore mark in India and is shaping up to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026.

The film opened to an impressive first weekend, collecting Rs 224.25 crore. In its second weekend, collections showed an upward trend, with Sunday emerging as the highest-earning day. The film earned Rs 10.75 crore on Friday, Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 22.5 crore on Sunday.

Border 2 features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, along with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film serves as a spiritual successor to the 1997 classic Border.



