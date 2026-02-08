<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol's Film Eyes Rs 450 Crore Mark (Worldwide)

After witnessing a slowdown through the week, Border 2 showed signs of recovery over the weekend.

What's Happening

The Sunny Deol-led war drama saw a noticeable jump in collections on its third Saturday.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday, marking a 49.12% increase from Friday's Rs 2.85 crore.

The uptick comes after the film had been experiencing a steady drop since its second Monday.

In terms of occupancy, Border 2 recorded an overall 15.88% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Morning shows began on a softer note at 6.13%, before climbing to 15.90% in the afternoon.

The momentum continued into the evening with 18.12% occupancy, and night shows registered the highest turnout at 23.35%.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film had collected Rs 323.89 crore nett in India by the end of Day 14. Its domestic gross stood at Rs 385.58 crore.

Internationally, the film added Rs 54.97 crore gross, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 440.55 crore. With these numbers, the film is now inching closer to the Rs 450 crore mark globally.

Background

Border 2 has also emerged as one of the top-grossing Hindi releases in recent times, moving past the lifetime business of several earlier blockbusters.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh and stars Sunny Deol in the lead alongside Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

The ensemble cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Sunny Deol has a busy slate lined up for 2026 and 2027.

The actor is set to appear in Ramayana, Lahore 1947, Apne 2, Baap, Gabru, Ikka, Safar, and an upcoming project with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.