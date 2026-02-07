<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol's Film Is At Rs 297 Crore And Counting

The 15-day box office report of Border 2 is finally out. Anurag Singh's war drama is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. While the film continues to hold strong overall, the last few days have witnessed a gradual dip in collections.

Led by Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 raked in Rs 224.25 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 70.15 crore in its second week, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 15, the film added another Rs 2.85 crore, taking its total domestic haul to Rs 297.25 crore.

Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.60% on Friday, February 6. Morning shows registered 4.16% occupancy, afternoon shows stood at 7.85%, evening shows saw 9.41%, while night shows performed the best with 12.97% occupancy.

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share Border 2's “smashing week 2” collection. He wrote, “Border 2 records a fantastic Rs 75 cr+ in Week 2, despite multiple new releases hitting screens last Friday... The film held exceptionally well over the weekend – particularly on Saturday and Sunday – and maintained strong consistency on weekdays. Its performance in mass pockets and the heartland continues to dominate the overall business.”

After Border 2's release, Diljit Dosanjh, who plays Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, shared a video on Instagram. He spoke about the 1997 Border.

Revealing when he first watched the film, Diljit said in Hindi, “There was so much buzz when Border was released – it felt like the whole country was talking about it. Back then, our family wouldn't even allow us to go to the theatre. We also didn't have the money to watch it in cinemas. So I ended up watching Border on television when it was aired.”

“Brother, the way I feel right now is that I'm simply accepting whatever God is giving me. I don't consider myself worthy of being part of a film like this, but I am grateful for whatever God has given me," he further expressed his gratitude for being part of the film.

Produced under the banner of T-Series and J.P. Films, Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa in key roles.