<i>Border 2</i> Producer Reacts To Varun Dhawan Trolling: "I'm Sure He Didn't Pay Attention"

Actor Varun Dhawan faced a wave of online trolling ahead of Border 2's theatrical release. Following the launch of the film's song Ghar Kab Aaoge, some social media users criticised his expressions in the video, while others questioned his acting ability.

However, Border 2 has been receiving a strong response from audiences since its release in theatres. The film is on track to enter the Rs 300 crore club, with its total box office collection currently standing at Rs 294.25 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Amid this, Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta responded to the criticism directed at Varun Dhawan.

What Nidhi Dutta Said

Nidhi told Etimes, "Given our intent while making this film, I'm sure Varun didn't pay attention to the trolling. His biggest victory was being appreciated by a colonel in the Indian Army."

Varun plays the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in the film. Recalling a memorable incident, the producer said that Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya - son of Major Hoshiar Singh and currently serving in the Army - approached the actor during an event.

She said, "He went up to Varun and said, 'I can't believe how well you played my father.' There is no bigger compliment than that. No box office number can give you that feeling."

Speaking about the film's reception, Nidhi added that its success brought emotional relief to her family. "There's been a lot of waterworks! My mother and father are constantly tearing up. My father doesn't cry very often, so seeing that was not something you see too often," she said.

Nidhi Dutta also spoke about the casting process of Border 2, describing it as deeply belief-driven.



She said, "If you ask Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh or Ahan Shetty, they will tell you about the letter JP saab wrote to them on the first day of the shoot. He believes - and it has become my belief too - that we don't choose the cast. The heroes who died for the country and the roles they played are the ones who choose the actors."

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and serves as a spiritual successor to the iconic film Border.



Also Read: Varun Dhawan Says Border 2 Pushed Him To His Limits With "Injuries, Personal Life Changes"