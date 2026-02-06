Delhi Police Says Missing Girls Hype Due To Paid Film Promotion, Internet Asks If It Is <i>Mardaani 3</i>

A day after Delhi Police clarified that there is no surge in missing persons in the national capital, police on Friday said the panic around the reported spike in the such cases in Delhi is being peddled through "paid promotion".

According to sources, these claims emerged from a film promotion on missing children. Now, a video on Reddit has joined the dots, alleging that Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 is the film in question behind this report on missing persons.

According to production banner Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 focuses on "a new issue of how young girls aged 8-9 years, from low income groups, are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country". Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film released in theatres on January 30. Mardaani 3, the latest chapter in the cop franchise Mardaani, has earned Rs 26 crore in a week.

When NDTV reached out to the production house, a YRF spokesperson said in response to the query, "Yash Raj Films is a 50 year old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3's promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time."

The Viral "800 People Missing In Delhi" Claim

According to official Delhi Police data accessed by PTI, 807 people went missing between January 1 and 15. Of these, 509 were women and girls, and 298 were men. Among the total reported missing, 191 were minors and 616 were adults.

Delhi Police issued a clarification on Thursday, saying, "There is no need to panic over the rumours being spread regarding missing persons, especially the disappearance of children."

"There has been no increase in missing persons cases compared to previous years."

The same day, a Redditor put out a video, claiming it all started in Mumbai a few days ago around the release of Mardaani 3. He alleged that "unverified WhatsApp forwards" about missing or kidnapped children were doing the rounds on social media and that influencers were paid to promote the "missing girls" claim, something which was nipped in the bud by Mumbai Police.

Other Internet users also started wondering if it was about Mardaani 3.

Speculation About Missing People In Mumbai And Delhi

A few day ago, Mumbai Police issued a statement, saying "Misinformation regarding missing and kidnapped children is being circulated by some handles. Such claims are denied and FIR is being registered against those spreading rumours and creating panic."

In his post, the Redditor then accused the film makers of allegedly planting the story about "807 people missing" in Delhi. Soon, Delhi Police also assured citizens about their safety and security. In a video message, Sanjay Tyagi, Joint Commissioner of Police/Public Relations Officer, Delhi Police, on Thursday said "There has been no increase in missing persons cases compared to previous years."

On Friday, Delhi Police issued a new statement, saying, "After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals."

After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 6, 2026

There were many reactions to the post by Delhi Police.

"Was it for Mardaani movie promotion?" a user asked.

was it for mardani movie promotion?@grok — Himanshu (@himanshu__dev) February 6, 2026

"... The trailer for the movie 'Mardaani' contains information about missing girls, which is why this panic was being created..." said another.

Meaning, the information I provided to the Delhi Police yesterday was absolutely correct. The trailer for the movie "Mardaani" contains information about missing girls, which is why this panic was being created. This is the limit of how low Bollywood will stoop. pic.twitter.com/ftgcx4RhiR — Robot 2.0 (@INDIAN71032255) February 6, 2026

What Is Mardaani 3 About

Mardaani 3, inspired by true events, sees Rani Mukerji reprise her role of the no-nonsense, tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Delhi. According to the makers, Shivani Shivaji Roy is "a daredevil cop who risks her life to save 93 young missing girls in a race against time".

The trailer of the film carries the text that reads, "In a country that worships goddesses, thousands of daughters go missing every week".

Rani Mukerji, who won the National Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway last year, recently joined hands with Delhi Police to protect girls and women in the national capital.

According to a press release, the actor also lent her support to a range of causes directed at protecting girls.

"Safety is not a privilege. It is a right and no girl in this country should grow up learning fear before freedom. A society is judged by how it protects its women and the police stand on the front line of that promise. Every uniform carries responsibility, courage, and compassion. When a woman steps out of her home, she should feel confident, not concerned and the Delhi Police force is always vigilant to take care of every girl.

"The law stands with you steadfastly. The uniform stands with you like a protective cloak around you. A nation cannot move forward while its women look over their shoulders and I salute Delhi Police for their dedication and resilience to keep girls and women safe across the national capital," Rani Mukerji had said in a previous statement.

In several of Mardaani 3 pre-release interviews, Rani Mukerji has spoken about women's safety and security.

Mardaani 3 also stars Mallika Prasad and Janki Bodiwala.

