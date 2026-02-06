SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2026: Answer Key Released, Download Here

SSC Delhi Police Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for Delhi Police Head Constable and Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO) 2025 examination. Candidates can now check and download the answer keys on the official website ssc.gov.in. Along with tentative answer key, question paper cum response sheet have also been released.

The Head Constable examination was held from January 7 to January 12, 2026 while the AWO/TPO was conducted from January 15 to January 21, 2026.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till January 7 (6 pm) by paying a fee of Rs. 50 per question. They must note that the sequence of the questions and the options may be different from how they appeared during the Examination.

How To Download Answer Keys?

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in. Login with your registration number and password. Click on the answer key link. You may raise objections against the answer keys through the same login window. Download the answer key and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key Download Link"