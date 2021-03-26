SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Answer Key Released

SSC has released the answer key of Delhi Police Constable exam.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of the Delhi Police Constable exam, the result of which was announced on March 15. The answer keys will be available on the SSC's website till April 15. "The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 25.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 15.04.2021 (06:00 PM)," the Commission has said.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Answer Key

Selection to Delhi Police constable post is done through a computer-based test, physical efficiency and measurement test (PE&MT) and medical exam. The computer-based test was held from November 27 to December 16.

The Commission has shortlisted 67,740 candidates for the physical efficiency and measurement test. Regarding the schedule of the next exam, the SSC has said that "Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (www.delhipolice.nic.in) regarding issue of admission certificates for the PE&MT."

Click here for more Jobs News