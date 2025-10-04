SSC Announces New Exam Reforms: Fair Evaluation, Lower Objection Fees And More Transparency

SSC New Reforms 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a set of new reforms aimed at ensuring greater transparency, fairness, and accountability in its examination process. Under the revised system, candidates appearing for SSC exams will be allowed to access their question papers, responses, and official answer keys after the exam. This will enable them to raise objections by submitting valid evidence, as well as retain copies for their personal reference and future use.

Additionally, SSC will release previous years' question papers to help candidates prepare better for upcoming exams.

However, question papers and responses from multiple-shift examinations will not be made public to avoid revealing answers to other shifts. The fee for raising objections has also been reduced from Rs. 100 to Rs. 50 per question.

SSC has also introduced the "equi-percentile normalization" system, which evaluates candidates based on percentile scores instead of raw marks. This method removes any advantage or disadvantage that may result from varying difficulty levels across different exam shifts. For example, if one shift's paper is tougher than another, normalization ensures results remain fair and consistent.

To strengthen examination security, SSC has implemented several new measures to prevent impersonation and multiple attempts by the same candidate. Question papers will now be transferred securely through a digital vault system to prevent leaks, and the overall monitoring process has been made stricter.

SSC has announced a re-exam for affected candidates of the Tier-I of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025, which saw nearly 28 lakh applications, 13.5 lakh appearances across 126 cities and 255 centres in 45 shifts. The re-exam will be held on October 14, 2025.

As per the official notice, major examinations including the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Constable (Delhi Police & CAPFs), Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs), and technical cadre exams of Delhi Police will be held between October 2025 and March 2026.

The Commission has urged candidates to rely only on official notifications and has launched its new X (formerly Twitter) handle - @SSC_GoI - for verified updates.