SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Released For Affected Candidates

SSC CGL Re-Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city intimation slip for candidates affected during the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination conducted between September 12 and 26, 2025. Some candidates were unable to appear due to the Mumbai fire incident, while others were impacted by technical disruptions.

The re-examination for these candidates is scheduled for October 14, 2025. Candidates can log in to the official SSC website to check whether they are eligible to reappear. The Commission will also notify shortlisted candidates about the re-exam via SMS and email.

The SSC reportedly received over 18,000 feedback submissions regarding technical issues at various centres. Based on this, it decided to reschedule exams for genuine cases and accepted requests for date changes. However, candidates found involved in malpractices have been debarred, while only those cleared after verification are allowed to reappear.

Admit card for the re-examination will be available for download starting October 9, 2025 through candidate login on the official website.

How To Download SSC CGL 2025 Intimation Slip and Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Login" and enter your registration number and password.

Click on the city intimation slip link and it will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

The SSC CGL 2025 examination had 28 lakh registrations and 13.5 lakh candidates appearances across 255 centres in 126 cities over 45 shifts across 15 days.