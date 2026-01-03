SSC CGL 2025 Tier-2 Dates Revised; Other Exam Schedules Also Announced

SSC Revises CGL 2025 Tier-2 Schedule: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice revising the examination schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 (Tier-2). The revised dates have been announced with reference to the Commission's earlier notice dated December 19, 2025.

According to the updated schedule, the Skill Test (DEST) for CGL 2025 Tier-2 will be conducted on January 18, 2026, while the remaining papers will be held on January 19, 2026.

On Day 2, candidates will appear for Paper 1, which includes sections on Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, and the Computer Knowledge Test. Paper 2 (Statistics) will also be conducted on the same day.

In a separate announcement, the SSC has also released the examination schedule for other upcoming recruitment exams. The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 will be conducted from February 4, 2026, onwards. The self-slotting facility for this examination will begin on January 15, 2026.

Additionally, the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, 2026, is scheduled to begin from February 23, 2026, on a tentative basis.

Details regarding self-slotting for the GD examination will be announced separately.

The Commission has advised candidates to regularly visit its official website for further updates and detailed instructions related to the examinations.