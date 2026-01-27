SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Soon; Check Tier 2 Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 result soon. Candidates are able to check their result by visiting the official website of SSC. After Tier 1 qualification, candidates will appear for the Tier 2 Examination.

Important Dates:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination was held between November 12 to 30, 2025 and provisional answer key was declared on December 8 and objection windown closed on December 11.

Result expected soon:

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 result date is not announced officially yet, but it is expected to be announced soon. There are multiple reasons why results are expected in last January or early February.

SSC generally follows a fixed pattern for declaring CHSL Tier-1 results, which is usually 6-8 weeks after the examination. Since the Tier-1 exam was conducted in November, releasing the result in January or early February aligns with SSC's past timelines. In addition, the answer key process has been completed, the provisional answer key was released, candidates were allowed to raise objections, and the objection window has now closed, after which result preparation becomes the next mandatory step.

Moreover, SSC cannot proceed with the Tier-2 examination until Tier-1 results are declared, and to keep the recruitment schedule on track, the Commission typically announces Tier-1 results shortly before releasing Tier-2 exam dates.

The SSC CHSL Examination is conducted to recruit 12th-pass candidates for government posts such as Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operator through a multi-stage selection process.