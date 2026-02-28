SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025 Exam: Result Out, Download Roll Number-Wise Lists Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam held between November 12 and November 30 can check their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Those who qualify will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 examination. The commission has informed that the results of 10 candidates have been withheld due to various reasons.

The result has been released for LDC/JSA/Clerk-cum-Typist, DEO (Science Stream) and DEO (Other than Science Stream).

The marks have been normalised as the examination was conducted in multiple shifts. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category must secure at least the 30th percentile to qualify, while candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) need to obtain 25th percentile. Candidates from other categories are required to secure 20th percentile.

Candidates whose results have been withheld are provisionally permitted to appear for the Tier 2 examination. Apart from these cases, the commission has not processed results of two candidates.

