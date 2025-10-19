SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Begins November 12: Candidates Now Allowed To Choose Centres Themselves

SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to hold the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE 2025) on November 12, allowing candidates to select their preferred examination city, date, and shift. The option to choose the city and other preferences will be available from October 22 and will close on October 28, 2025. Candidates must log in to the SSC portal to pick up to three examination cities, after which they will be able to specify their desired date and shift. If all the selected city slots are filled, the SSC will permit students to choose from the available city slots without providing the option to select their exam date and shift.

Candidates taking the exam in any regional language will have limited options when it comes to choosing dates and shifts. The SSC has stated that once a city for the examination is chosen, no requests for changes will be accepted.

Details for the SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Exam 2025

This exam is part of the recruitment effort to fill a total of 3,131 vacancies for roles such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Joint Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

The pay scale for LDC and JSA has been set at Level-2 (Rs 19,900 - 63,200), for DEO it is set at Level-4 (Rs 25,500 - 81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200 - 92,300).

Other SSC Exam Details

The commission, in its earlier notice, said it plans to conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSLE), Multi-TaskingStaff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Constable (Delhi Police & CAPFs), Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs), and technical cadre exams of Delhi Police between October 2025 and March 2026. Candidates can expect the notification for the MTS examination to be released in the month of November, 2025.