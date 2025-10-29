SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam 2025 Shift Timings Out, Check Details

SSC CHSL Shift Timings 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the shift schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 examination to be held from November 12, 2025. The test will be conducted across multiple centres and days, with three shifts scheduled daily.



Details on reporting time, exam venue, and allotted shift will be mentioned on the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025. The hall ticket will be issued region-wise on SSC's official websites, around three to five days before the examination. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

The commission has advised candidates to reach the exam centres well in advance, as entry will be closed once the gate shuts.

SSC CHSL 2025: Daily Shift Schedule

Shift Reporting Time Exam Time Shift 1 7:30 AM 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Shift 2 11:30 AM 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Shift 3 3:30 PM 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM A total of 3,131 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment cycle for roles such as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The Tier 2 examination is expected in March 2026, following the completion of Tier 1 evaluation.

Slot Selection Facility Introduced

To ease the process for applicants, SSC has introduced a slot selection system this year. Through the designated portal on ssc.gov.in, candidates will be able to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift. The slot selection window will remain open from October 22 to October 28, 2025.

The city intimation slip is expected to be issued in the first week of November 2025.