SSC CGL Tier 1 Result To Be Announced Before December, Confirms Chairman

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 2025 results will be declared by or before December, SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan confirmed to NDTV. The exams were held between September 12 and 26, 2025, across 45 shifts. The question challenge process, conducted from October 17 to 19, 2025 received around 1,000 objections from candidates. Once released, candidates will be able to download the results on the official website of the commission -ssc.gov.in.

The chairman noted that over 4,500 questions across 45 papers are open to objections during the challenge process. "The result announcement will take some time because we have the challenge process, and the CGL exams were conducted in 45 shifts - meaning 45 question papers and about 4,500 questions in total. The challenge process allows candidates to contest these questions.

Around 1,000 questions have been challenged, which are sent back to the original paper setters for reviewing. If any corrections are needed, we fix it and only then can we finalize the results. This entire process will take over a month, so results won't be out before November." he said.

SSC Chairman assured the CGL Tier 1 results will be released before or in December. "The results will be announced by December at the latest, and the CGL Tier-2 exams are expected to take place in January or February."

Tier 1 exam was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities. Of the 28 lakh registered candidates, 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.The response sheet was released on October 17, 2025 which includes details such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, List of Questions Answered by the Candidate.