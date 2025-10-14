SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Here's How To Check

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 (Tier 1) on October 15. Once released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answers. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can submit their objections along with valid supporting evidence in favour of their claims.

All objections will be thoroughly reviewed by subject experts, following which the final answer key will be published. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in, once it is released.

Approximately 28 lakh candidates had applied for the SSC CGL 2025 exam, out of which 13.5 lakh appeared for the Tier 1 round conducted at 255 centres across 126 cities.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: How To Download

Candidates can access their SSC CGL 2025 answer key using their registration number and password by following the steps below:

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Answer Key" link

Enter your registration number and date of birth/password

Submit the details

The SSC CGL 2025 answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the answer key for future reference

SSC CGL 2025: Key Dates

Notification release date: June 9, 2025

Application window: June 9 to July 4, 2025

Tier 1 exam dates: September 12 to September 26, 2025

Re-exam (for some centres): October 14, 2025

Tier 2 exam (tentative): December 2025

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Steps To Raise Objections

Candidates can raise objections through the official website by logging in with their credentials. They will have to pay required fee per question must be paid to submit objections. The commission will consider only those representations supported by valid evidence.

How To Calculate Estimated Score