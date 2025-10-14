"They Disappeared My Hair": Trump On "Super Bad" Pic On Time Magazine Cover

US President Donald Trump slammed the Time magazine over the photo of his printed on the cover in which his hair seems to have "disappeared".

While sparing scanty praise for the "relatively good story" about him, Trump said the photo on the cover is the "worst photo of all time". "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?" he wrote on Truth Social.

In February, Trump had not taken well to a Time magazine photo showing then Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk sitting at the Oval Office's Resolute Desk. "Is Time magazine still in business? I didn't even know that," he had commented, while praising Musk's work.

The latest Time cover, titled 'His Triumph', came at a time Trump was credited for bringing a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal to fruition, bring a halt to Israel-Hamas hostilities that began on October 7, 2023. 20 Israeli hostages were freed on Monday, while Israel released some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and the remains of about 360 Palestinians, officials said.

This prompted Israel to reiterate their support for Trump being conferred with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2026, an honour he wanted this year over his claims of ending multiple wars across the world.