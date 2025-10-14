'Operation Sindoor Balanced Reply': India Slams Pakistan For Terrorism, Child Abuse At UN

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for its grave violations of child rights and cross-border terrorism. Speaking at the 80th UNGA session, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey defended India's counter-terror actions in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under "Operation Sindoor" as a legitimate and necessary response to protect civilians, especially children.

Dubey, who was part of a parliamentary delegation led by MP PP Chaudhary to the UN, noted that Pakistan remains one of the "most serious violators" of the Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) agenda. He cited the UN Secretary-General's 2025 report on CAAC to highlight Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism, shelling, and airstrikes that have led to the killing and maiming of Afghan children.

"We strongly condemn Pakistan's attempt to divert the world's attention from the grave abuses against children within their borders, as evidenced by the Secretary-General's report on CAC 2025, as well as ongoing cross-border terrorism," Dubey said.

He noted that many Afghan children have been harmed or killed because of cross-border attacks and airstrikes carried out by Pakistan's military in areas near the Afghanistan border.

"Beyond their borders, the same report detailed attacks by Pakistan on health workers in schools, particularly girls' schools, and incidents along the Afghanistan border where cross-border shelling and airstrikes by Pakistan were directly responsible for the killing and maiming of Afghan children," the BJP MP said.

Referring to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed in the name of religion, Dubey said, "The international community has not forgotten the brutal, targeted attacks carried out by Pakistan-trained terrorists."

After the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025, conducting surgical strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He said that during Operation Sindoor, India carried out well-thought-out strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and killed several terrorists.

"In a considered and balanced response, India exercised its legitimate right to defend its people against terrorism and bring its organisers and perpetrators to justice, carrying out surgical strikes on nine terrorist hideouts under Operation Sindoor in May 2025. In contrast, Pakistan deliberately targeted our border villages, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians, including children," he stated, referring to the Pakistani army's firing at Indian border villages in May 2025 during military conflict, which caused deaths and injuries to innocent people.

Dubey said it was highly hypocritical for Pakistan to speak at international platforms after indulging in such acts.

"Pakistan must look at itself in the mirror, stop preaching on this platform, act to protect children within its borders, and stop targeting women and children within its borders," Dubey said.

He also highlighted India's own child protection initiatives, thanking the UN Special Rapporteur for acknowledging efforts such as Child Helpline 1098, which provides emergency assistance to children.

India further reiterated that creating an enabling environment for the holistic development of children remains a national priority.

"Creating an enabling environment for the protection and holistic development of children is a matter of national importance," he stated.