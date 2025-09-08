Advertisement

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Exam: When Will Admit Card Be Released As Per Official Notification

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025. As per the official notification, "candidates will be able to download their admission certificate two to three days before the respective exam date."

Since the Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 12 to September 26, 2025, the admit cards are likely to be available around September 9 or 10, 2025.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination will be conducted to fill 14,582 vacancies under Group B and Group C posts across various government departments.

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card: Key Highlights
    •    Exam Dates: September 12 to September 26, 2025
    •    Vacancies: 14,582 (Group B & Group C posts)
    •    Admit Card Release Date (Expected): September 9 or 10, 2025
    •    Official Website: ssc.gov.in

Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam centre as it will include crucial details such as:

    •    Candidate's name
    •    Roll number
    •    Exam city and centre address
    •    Reporting time and shift details

How to Download SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card?

Step 1. Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Admit Card" under the Quick Links section.
Step 3. Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth.
Step 4. Click on Submit and the admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download and take a printout for future use.

Posts Offered Under SSC CGL 2025

The SSC CGL exam opens up recruitment for several prestigious positions such as:

    •    Assistant Section Officer in Ministries/Departments
    •    Inspector of Income Tax
    •    Inspector (Central Excise)
    •    Inspector (Preventive Officer)
    •    Inspector (Examiner)
    •    Sub-Inspector and other Group B & C roles

Successful candidates who clear both Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams will be appointed to these posts, with salary packages ranging between Rs 25,500 to Rs 1,42,400 depending on the designation.
 

