SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Exam: When Will Admit Card Be Released As Per Official Notification

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025. As per the official notification, "candidates will be able to download their admission certificate two to three days before the respective exam date."
Since the Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 12 to September 26, 2025, the admit cards are likely to be available around September 9 or 10, 2025.
The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination will be conducted to fill 14,582 vacancies under Group B and Group C posts across various government departments.
SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card: Key Highlights
• Exam Dates: September 12 to September 26, 2025
• Vacancies: 14,582 (Group B & Group C posts)
• Admit Card Release Date (Expected): September 9 or 10, 2025
• Official Website: ssc.gov.in
Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam centre as it will include crucial details such as:
• Candidate's name
• Roll number
• Exam city and centre address
• Reporting time and shift details
How to Download SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card?
Step 1. Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Admit Card" under the Quick Links section.
Step 3. Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth.
Step 4. Click on Submit and the admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5. Download and take a printout for future use.
Posts Offered Under SSC CGL 2025
The SSC CGL exam opens up recruitment for several prestigious positions such as:
• Assistant Section Officer in Ministries/Departments
• Inspector of Income Tax
• Inspector (Central Excise)
• Inspector (Preventive Officer)
• Inspector (Examiner)
• Sub-Inspector and other Group B & C roles
Successful candidates who clear both Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams will be appointed to these posts, with salary packages ranging between Rs 25,500 to Rs 1,42,400 depending on the designation.