Married Hotelier Accuses Senior Cop Of 'Love Trap', She Denies Charges

A sensational controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh as prominent Raipur hotelier Deepak Tandon has levelled explosive allegations of bribery, blackmail, fraud, and emotional exploitation against DSP Kalpana Verma, a 2017-batch police officer currently posted in Dantewada. What began as a financial dispute has now snowballed into a full-blown scandal involving claims of love, money, threats, forged chats, bounced cheques, and counter-accusations shaking both the police and business circles of the state.

According to Deepak Tandon, he and DSP Kalpana met in 2021, developed a close relationship, and over four years, she allegedly trapped him "under the pretext of marriage." Tandon claims that during this period, Kalpana extracted over Rs 2 crore in cash, a Rs 12-lakh diamond ring, gold jewellery worth over Rs 5 lakh, a bracelet worth Rs 1 lakh, and even took his Innova Crysta. The businessman further alleges that she pressured him to transfer one of his hotels on Raipur's VIP Road to her brother, who later transferred it to her name after spending Rs 30 lakh.

Tandon says the DSP later began blackmailing him, threatening to implicate him in false cases when he refused to continue meeting her demands. He has reportedly submitted WhatsApp chats, CCTV footage, and other digital records to the Khamhardih police station as evidence. However, despite recording statements from both sides, police have not filed an FIR yet, calling it a "financial dispute under investigation."

The scandal became murkier when DSP Kalpana's father, Hemant Verma, filed a complaint two months ago at Pandri police station alleging that Deepak Tandon owed him money in a previous business transaction, and that the cheque submitted as security issued by Tandon's wife bounced. The cheque bounce case is currently before the court, where Barkha Tandon has been summoned regularly.

As Tandon's accusations went viral, DSP Kalpana broke her silence. Speaking to NDTV, she completely dismissed the allegations, calling them "false, malicious, and defamatory." She asserts that her name is being dragged into a personal business dispute between her father and Tandon. She says the viral chats are fake, created using photos stolen from her social media, and warns that this amounts to a criminal offence.

Kalpana claimed that the car mentioned by Tandon was legally purchased from his wife, Barkha Tandon, with all documents and RC transfer complete. She challenged him to produce any proof supporting his claims.

The DSP has also questioned the timing of the allegations, pointing out that Tandon never complained for four years, and that his wife, despite being directly involved in a cheque bounce case, never filed any complaint earlier. She alleged that Tandon has fabricated the entire story to escape legal accountability.

In a strongly worded statement, DSP Kalpana said, "Linking my name to a financial dispute is an attempt to tarnish my image. Using a woman officer's character for personal or political gain is unacceptable. I am filing a defamation suit." She has also demanded a full audit of all accounts belonging to Deepak and Barkha Tandon, claiming there may be financial fraud beyond her family's case.

Deepak Tandon stands firm on his accusations, insisting that he was emotionally manipulated, financially exploited, and later threatened.

As both sides trade charges, Chhattisgarh Police has begun examining digital evidence, bank transactions, and complaint records. No FIR has been registered so far.