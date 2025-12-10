Indian-Origin Man Arrested In Canada For Flashing Female Doctors In Clinics

A 25-year-old Indian-origin man has been taken into custody in Canada after being accused of exposing himself to female staff at multiple medical facilities in Mississauga, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP).

Investigators allege the suspect, identified as Vaibhav, repeatedly attended clinics after pretending to suffer from medical issues, with the aim of prompting inappropriate physical contact from women doctors. Police say the incidents occurred across several locations over a number of months in 2025.

Confirming the arrest, PRP said, "The 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) has arrested and charged a Brampton man in relation to an indecent act investigation," in a statement released on Tuesday.

Authorities further allege that the accused exposed himself to female clinic staff and, on some occasions, used a false identity when interacting with doctors. Detailing the modus operandi, police said, "The accused reportedly faked medical conditions in an attempt to have female physicians touch him inappropriately and, in some instances, used the alias of Akashdeep Singh while doing so," the statement said.

Vaibhav was arrested on December 4 and remains in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

He now faces multiple charges, including Indecent Act in a Public Place, Identity Fraud with Intent to Gain Advantage, Possession of an Identity Document, and Identity Theft.

Investigators suspect there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Police are urging members of the public with relevant information to assist the investigation. "Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the 12 Division CIB at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233," the statement concluded as saying.

