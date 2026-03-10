"Feels Like Subhash Nagar": Indian Man Jokes Canada Mall Feels Like Delhi's Mall

A video shared by an Indian man visiting Canada has amused many social media users after he compared a busy shopping mall in Brampton to a well-known mall in Delhi.

The man, identified as Shiv Swaroop on Instagram, posted a short clip showing himself walking through a crowded shopping centre while observing the people around him.

While filming the video, Swaroop appears surprised by the number of Indians present in the mall. Speaking in Hindi, he jokingly remarks that the atmosphere feels similar to a popular shopping spot in Delhi.

In the video, he says, "Subhash Nagar ke Pacific Mall me aaya hu Brampton ke," which in English means, "It feels like I have come to Pacific Mall in Subhash Nagar, but this is Brampton."

He also added a caption expressing his amusement at the experience. The caption read: "Socha Canada aa ke sab alag hoga... Pacific Mall ki yaad dila di," meaning, "I thought everything would be different after coming to Canada, but this reminded me of Pacific Mall."

The clip quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom said they found the comparison relatable.

Several users pointed out the strong Indian presence in the area. One user wrote, "Haha so relatable," while another commented, "Mini India." A third said, "There are so many Indians."

Others reacted to the humour in the moment. One person wrote, "Lol, it made me laugh," while another shared a similar experience, saying they often feel the same whenever they visit the area.

Brampton, a city near Toronto, is known for having one of the largest Indian communities in Canada, which may explain why the scene felt familiar to the visitor.