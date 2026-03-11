Canada's Big LNG Offer For India's Rising Energy Demand

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney positioned his country as an "energy superpower" that is well-positioned to meet India's energy demand, which is projected to double by 2040.

In a video shared on Wednesday, where he is seen delivering a statement alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Carney said Canada supplies the world's lowest-carbon, reliably produced Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), used widely across Asia and Europe for heating, power and industrial use. A war that has engulfed the Middle East region has disrupted supplies from Qatar, causing price spikes and supply shifts.

Noting that India plans to increase its renewable capacity by 500 gigawatts by the end of this decade, and to almost double the share of LNG in its primary energy mix over the same period, Carney pitched Canada as a strategic partner.

Further, he said, "As India seeks access to critical minerals for its manufacturing, clean technology and nuclear plans, Canada's resource base and world-leading companies position it as a strategic partner. 40 per cent of the world's mining companies are listed in Canada."

India's energy demand is increasing faster than anywhere else in the world. As an energy superpower, Canada is well-positioned to seize this opportunity. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 10, 2026

Last month, CBC reported that India had conveyed its willingness to buy whatever Canada can supply - crude, LPG, LNG, or uranium while urging Ottawa to streamline approvals so New Delhi can service a fast-growing economy.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India is securing its energy needs by diversifying import sources beyond the Middle East. He said India continues to receive energy imports through different sources and supply routes, ensuring stability in the country's fuel availability. He added that the government has taken several steps to ensure that fuel supplies remain uninterrupted for households and key sectors.

Carney posted the video on X shortly after a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the Iran Israel war, the situation in the Middle East, closure of Strait of Hormuz and its impact on rising energy prices. The call comes ahead of a meeting of G7 leaders on Wednesday. He had held similar discussions with US President Donald Trump on Monday, where they reached an agreement to stay close in touch as the conflict situation develops.

Earlier this week, Carney and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani stressed the need to intensify diplomacy to avoid a broader conflict. They condemned Iranian attacks on Qatar and urged all parties to cease targeting civilians and infrastructure.