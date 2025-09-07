SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Check Details Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2025 soon. The exam will be conducted to fill a total of 14,582 vacancies under Group B and Group C posts. Once the admit card has been released, students can check and download it on the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

The tier 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 12 to September 26 2025 and the intimation slips -containing the location details of the exam have been released earlier.

The admit card for the exam detailing the name of the candidate, reporting time, exam city, and shift details will be required by candidates to carry it to the examination centre for entry.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit Cards" under the "Quick Links" section.

Click on "login" and enter your registration number and password.

Then, click on "Submit" and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Some of the posts include Assistant Section Officer in various departments, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner) and Sub-Inspector.

The selection process for the 14,582 vacancies across various groups and department includes two phases- Tier 1 and 2. Tier 1 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) examination which is held as a screening test for the Tier 2. The Tier 2 is the final stage which may include some job related specific exam subjects.

Those who clear both the phases become eligible for various posts - paying a salary between Rs. 25,500 and Rs. 1,42,400