SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Check Answer Key Release Date, How To Raise Objections

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Answer Key Release Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the answer key and response sheet for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 today, October 16, 2025, according to the official notice. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

"The challenge for CGLE questions will commence around 15th October", the official notice mentioned.

The Tier 1 exam was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities. Around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 28 lakh registered candidates.

How To Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025?

Visit the official website of the commission- ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Answer Key" tab under "Latest News".

Click on the "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1) 2025 Answer Key" link.

Log in using your roll number and password or registration ID.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the answer key for future reference and raising objections.

Raise Objections

Candidates will be able to raise objections on the answer key for a specified period of time (usually two to three days) by paying a fee as prescribed by the commission.

When Will CHSL, CPO, JE and MTS exams be held?

SSC had mentioned in its official notice regarding the conduct date of the examinations. "The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam will be held in the fourth week of October 2025, followed by the Sub-Inspector (CPO), Junior Engineer (JE), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exams. Applications for Delhi Police and SI CPO 2025 are currently open, while registration for the Constable (GD) 2026 exam will begin in November." the notice read.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates.