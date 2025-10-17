SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Answer Key, Response Sheet Released, Download Directly Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Answer key along with response sheet for the examination held between September 12 and September 26, 2025 and on October 14, 2025 for affected candidates. You can raise objections against the answer key by paying Rs. 50 per question. Those who appeared for the exam can check and download the admit card on the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

Those objecting against the answer key will be required to select the type of complaint, describe the issue, and upload a scanned image to support their objection or grievance. After submitting the complaint, you must pay the fees.

Objections are allowed until October 19, 2025 (9 pm). The response sheet will include details such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, List of Questions Answered by the Candidate.

Answer Key, Response Sheet Download Link

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam: How To Download Answer Key, Response Sheet?

Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Uploading of Tentative answer keys along with candidate's response sheet", under the "Notice board" section.

The answer key along with response sheet will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

How To Raise Objections Against SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Questions?

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in and login.

Under "My Applications" section, click on "Answer Key Challenge" under the CGL Tier 1 Examination.

Then, click on "Click Here" and fill details like type of complaint, issue, scanned image and then pay the fees.

You can click on "View Grievance Question" to see the questions that you have already objected against.

SSC has mentioned in its official notice that no objections will be considered and the answer keys, response sheet will not be available after the specified date.