SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: How And Where To Check Once Released

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 today on its official website.

The Tier 1 exam was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities. Around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 28 lakh registered candidates.

For a few candidates, including those whose exams were disrupted due to a fire incident at a Mumbai centre, and those against whom the Commission found ambiguous evidence of malpractice, the exams were rescheduled for October 14.

"In cases where such evidence is ambiguous, to set the record straight, candidates will appear for a re-exam to be held on 14th October 2025. Such vigilance to tackle remote takeover attempts will continue by deploying relevant technical solutions. Candidates whose exam was affected by the Mumbai fire incident of 26th September will also have their exam on 14th October 2025," the notice stated.

The Commission had earlier mentioned in its September 26 notice that "the challenge for CGLE questions will commence around 15th October."

Once released, candidates can access the provisional answer key and response sheet through the "Answer Key" section on the SSC website. They will also be able to raise objections within a specified timeline by paying the prescribed fee.

How To Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Answer Key" tab under "Latest News."

Select the link for "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1) 2025 Answer Key."

Log in using your roll number and password or registration ID.

Check and download the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

The objection window will remain open for two to three days after the release of the answer key. All objections will be reviewed by experts before the Commission releases the final answer key and result.

Schedule For Other SSC Exams

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam will be held in the fourth week of October 2025, followed by the Sub-Inspector (CPO), Junior Engineer (JE), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exams. Applications for Delhi Police and SI CPO 2025 are currently open, while registration for the Constable (GD) 2026 exam will begin in November.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the SSC website for updates on exam dates, answer keys, and Tier 2 schedules.