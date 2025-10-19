SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Answer Key: Deadline For Viewing, Raising Objections Extended, Details Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the deadline for viewing and raising objections on the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I 2025 examination answer key. Candidates can now raise objections against the answer until October 21, 2025 (11 am) by paying a prescribed fee of Rs. 50 per question on the official website of the government - ssc.gov.in. Objections are raised by specifying the type of complaint, describing the issue, and uploading a scanned image for supporting the grievance.

The commission released the response sheet along with the answer key, which contains information such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, and a list of questions answered by the candidate.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam: How To Download Answer Key, Response Sheet?

Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Uploading of Tentative answer keys along with candidate's response sheet", under the "Notice board" section.

The answer key along with response sheet will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Raise Objections Against The Answer Key

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in and login.

Under "My Applications" section, click on "Answer Key Challenge" under the CGL Tier 1 Examination.

Then, click on "Click Here" and fill details like type of complaint, issue, scanned image and then pay the fees.

You can click on "View Grievance Question" to see the questions that you have already objected against.

The Tier 1 exam was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities. Around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 28 lakh registered candidates.