SSC CGL 2026 Tier 2 Answer Key: Know The Expected Release Date

The Staff Selection Commission has completed the Combined Graduate Level Tier II examination for 2026 and the answer key is expected to release soon. Once the answer key is released, candidates can download it by visiting the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in,

The Commission has not yet announced the exact date and time for the release of the tentative answer key for the Tier II exam. Based on previous years', the answer key is typically released within two to three weeks of the exam's completion.

Exam Dates:

On January 18, 2026, the Skill Test (Data Entry Speed Test) was conducted and on January 19, 2026, candidates appeared for papers on Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge and Statistics.

This recruitment process is proposed to fill 14,582 Group B and Group C posts in various ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India, as well as constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, and tribunals. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for updates regarding the answer key, objection window, and next steps in the recruitment process.