SSC CGL Exam 2025 (Tier 2) City Details Out, Download Link Here; Admit Card Soon

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Slip OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination city details for candidates shortlisted to appear in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-II. Candidates who cleared the Tier-I exam can check the city allotted for their Tier-II examination by logging in through the candidate portal on the Commission's official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC has clarified that the examination city slip is only meant to inform candidates about the city of their exam centre and should not be treated as the admit card. In an official notice issued on January 9, the Commission stated that the admission certificate for the Tier-II examination will be made available for download around two to three days before the scheduled date of the exam. Once released, the admit card can be accessed through the same login module on the SSC website. Detailed instructions related to the Tier-II examination are available in the notice published on June 9, 2025.

SSC CGL Exam 2025 (Tier-I): Final Answer Key, Candidates' Response Sheets, Scorecard Released

The SSC has also published the final answer keys, candidates' response sheets and marks for the Tier-I examination. The result of SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I was declared on December 18, 2025. The final answer keys along with individual response sheets were made live on the Commission's website on January 9, 2026, at 6 PM.

Along with this, the marks and scorecards of both qualified and non-qualified candidates have also been released. Candidates can check and download their final answer keys, response sheets and marks by logging in with their registered ID and password on ssc.gov.in. This facility will remain available until February 8, 2026, up to 6 PM.

SSC has advised candidates to download and take a printout of their final answer keys, response sheets and scorecards within the stipulated time, as these documents will not be accessible after the deadline. The Commission has also made it clear that no individual requests for these documents will be entertained once the window closes.