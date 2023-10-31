SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Answer Key 2023 Released, Check Steps To Download

SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 examinees can access the answer key on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The answer key for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Graduate Level Tier 2 examination 2023 has been released. Those who took the examination can access the answer key on the official website - ssc.nic.in. In addition to the answer key, the examinees' response sheets have also been released. Those who have objections against the answer key can submit them on the SSC official website between October 30 and November 1, 2023. Representations made after 6pm on January 1, 2023, will not be entertained. Raising objections against each question will cost candidates Rs 100.

Steps to download the SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 answer key:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 answer key link.

Click the link available in the new PDF file.

Input the required details and click on submit.

Once the above process is completed, you will get the answer key.

Review the answer key and download it.

Save a copy for future reference.



Direct Link: SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023

SSC CGL Tier-II examination 2023:

The SSC CGL Tier 2 examination was held on October 26 and 27, 2023, at various centers across the country.

SSC CGL 2023 (Tier 1) Examination:

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the CGL Tier 1 examination from July 14 to 27, 2023. The results were declared on September 20. A total of 81,752 candidates qualified for the Tier 2 examination.