SSC CPO Paper 2 Result 2025 Declared For Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF Exam, Check Details Here

SSC CPO Paper 2 Result Out 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2024 (Paper 2). Candidates who appeared for the SSC Central Police Organization (CPO) exam can view their results on the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in.

A total of 22,269 candidates - 1,889 females (List 1) and 20,280 males (List 2) - have qualified in Paper 2 and are now eligible for the medical examination.

The minimum qualifying marks category-wise for Paper 2 were:

Unreserved Category (UR): 30 per cent (60 marks),

Other Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Section (OBC/EWS): 25 per cent (50 marks), and

All other categories: 20 per cent (40 marks).

Earlier, in Paper 1, which assessed candidates' physical fitness through the Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST), 24,190 candidates (22,236 males and 1,954 females) had cleared the stage to appear for the Paper 2 exam, held on March 8, 2025.

The SSC has debarred 21 candidates from the medical examination due to malpractice. Their roll numbers are listed in the official notice. The results of 76 candidates have been kept on hold for various reasons.

SSC Paper 2 Results 2025: How To Download Offical Notice For SSC CPO Result?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on "Sub Inspector In Delhi And CAPF Examinations, 2025 Result", under the "Notice Board"/

The notice will be automatically downloaded.

Download and save the official notice for future reference.

The final answer key and marks will be published soon on the official website, prepared after considering objections from candidates. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the SSC portal for updates regarding the medical examination schedule and shortlisted candidates.