SSC CPO Exams 2025: Self Slot Window Open For Sub-Inspector In Delhi Police, CAPF

SSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the self-slot selection window for Sub-Inspector in Delhi and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2025 Paper 1. Candidates can select their preferred choice of examination city and date until November 21, 2025 (11 pm) on the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in. Candidates are required to login to their SSC portal and select up to three exam cities and after which they can specify their desired date and shift.

SSC has mentioned that in case all designated city slots are already occupied, candidates will be allowed to pick their examination city without the opportunity to pick exam city and timings.

"If a candidate fails to exercise the slot selection option within the prescribed time limit, the system will automatically allocate an available slot in any of the cities opted during the application window or as per availability. The decision of the Commission regarding the slot allocation shall be final and binding", the notification read.

The commision also mentioned that no changes in the selected exam city and date will be entertained. "Candidates may note that options once submitted by the candidates will be considered final. No further changes to the selected slot will be allowed and no representation in this regard will be entertained by the Commission".

SSC CPO 2025: Pay Scale

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The position has a pay scale of Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400) and is classified as Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police (Male/Female): The position has a pay scale of Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400) and is classified as Group 'C' by Delhi Police.