SSC Releases Revised Sub-Inspector, CAPF Result, Adds 76 New Qualified Candidates

SSC Sub-Inspector, CAPF Revised Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised result for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) 2024 after considering requests made by candidates. The commission mentioned that candidates have been marked qualified over and above the number of vacancies to ensure genuinely recommended candidates are not left disqualified. The previous result was released on October 20, 2025, declaring 5,296 qualified candidates (455 female and 4,841 male).

SSC CPO, SI Revised Result 2025: Revised Result Highlights

The revised result adds 76 new qualified candidates who were not included earlier, while 12 candidates deemed qualified previously have been removed from the revised list. For 178 candidates, the allocation/status has been changed in the revised result, while the remaining 5,105 candidates see no change.

The recruitment drive for Sub-Inspetor includes several posts:

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF)

Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF)

Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

How To Download Sub-Inspector CAPF Result?