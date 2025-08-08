SSC Defers CGL Exam 2025 To September, Orders Re-Test For 55,000 Candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced that the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025, originally scheduled to begin on August 13, has been deferred. The exam will now begin in the first week of September, and a revised schedule for CGL and other upcoming exams will be uploaded soon on the Commission's official website.

This development comes amid SSC's shift to a revised model of Computer Based Examinations (CBEs), in compliance with directions from the Supreme Court in Writ Petition (Civil) 234 of 2018. As part of this change, Aadhaar-based authentication for both candidates and examination staff was introduced during the Selection Post Phase 13 examination held between July 24 and August 1 at 194 centres nationwide. Of the 11.5 lakh applicants, over 5.5 lakh appeared for the exam.

However, the Commission acknowledged that "during the conduct of the above examination, there were disruptions to certain candidates in taking the exam, owing to technical factors and operational reasons." The SSC said many of these candidates were identified and rescheduled in alternate shifts until August 1. "In addition, on 2nd August 2025, exams were conducted in three shifts for more such candidates identified and about 8,000 candidates appeared for these tests," it added.

Following this, a detailed post-exam analysis was carried out. "On analysis of the logs pertaining to all shifts held till 2nd August, about 55,000 candidates have been identified, in respect of whom, there are gaps in data and in order to set the record straight, these candidates deserve the benefit of doubt," the SSC said in its official notice.

"Accordingly, the Commission has decided that for these candidates another opportunity would be provided to take their test on Friday, the 29th August 2025."

Admit cards for the re-exam will be available from August 26, and communication will be sent to the affected candidates via their registered mobile numbers and email IDs. The SSC also clarified that these candidates' previous attempts will not be counted.

Meanwhile, the Commission has initiated a comprehensive review of the examination platform and operational readiness, which has contributed to the decision to defer the CGLE 2025.

In a related development, the SSC announced that the One Time Registration (OTR) edit window, which was previously disabled, will reopen from August 14 to August 31, 2025. Candidates will be allowed to update their OTR details during this period, after which no further changes will be permitted. Applications for upcoming examinations will begin in September 2025.