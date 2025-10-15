"Puppets Sold Pakistan": Internet Slams Shehbaz Sharif For Trump's 'Flattery'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif turned the Gaza Summit in Egypt into a Donald Trump fanfare convention, as he heaped praises on the US President, calling him a "man of peace". The Pakistani premier thanked Trump for 'stopping the India-Pak war' and said he would again nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for "saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East".

Trump responded with a grin and said, "Wow! I didn't expect that."

While the US leader enjoyed the flattery, several social media users criticised Sharif's high praise of Trump, labelling his speech as an insult to Pakistanis.

Pakistani politician and historian Ammar Ali Jan took to X and wrote, "Shehbaz Sharif's constant and needless flattery of Donald Trump is a source of embarrassment for Pakistanis across the world."

Shehbaz Sharif's constant and needless flattery of Donald Trump is a source of embarrassment for Pakistanis across the world. https://t.co/012Fp2QvOX — Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) October 13, 2025

Columnist SL Kanthan accused the Pakistani Prime Minister of bootlicking. He wrote on X, "Whenever Trump wants his shoes shined like never before, he invites Pakistan's tiny Prime Minister. Have never seen so much cringe in geopolitics."

Whenever Trump wants his shoes shined like never before, he invites Pakistan's tiny Prime Minister.



Have never seen so much cringe in geopolitics.



🤮🤮🤮🤮



(PM Imran Khan was classy and statesman-like) pic.twitter.com/5NrEyoHikF — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) October 14, 2025

An X user going by the name Assad wrote, "Shehbaz Sharif is an insult to the 240 million people of Pakistan."

Shehbaz Sharif is an insult to the 240 Million people of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ugg0Suknj1 — Assadᡣ𐭩🇵🇸 (@Ijussdontcare) October 13, 2025

Another user wrote, "So, Shehbaz Sharif flattered Donald Trump earlier, too. He repeated the same lines in front of international media yesterday. Puppets have sold Pakistan for a few billion dollars."

So, Shehbaz Sharif flattered Donald Trump earlier, too.



He repeated the same lines in front of international media yesterday.



Pup/pets have $0|d 🇵🇰 for a few billion dollars. pic.twitter.com/7cZxKtmRPW — Wahida 🇦🇫 (@RealWahidaAFG) October 14, 2025

What Shehbaz Sharif Said

Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, again backed Trump's claim of stopping the India-Pakistan conflict. Addressing a gathering of world leaders at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, Sharif repeatedly praised Trump for brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in his five-minute speech.

"Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace," he said.

He went on to claim that had it not been for Trump, the military conflict between India and Pakistan "could've escalated to a level where no one would have lived to tell what happened."

"In recognition of Trump's wonderful and outstanding contribution to promoting peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. I think this is the least we can do for his love of peace -- truly, he is a man of peace," Sharif added.