'Blackmail' Or 'Inefficient'? Karnataka, Andhra Spar Over Potholes, Investment

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh continue to compete over the potholed roads and garbage-strewn streets, and consequent investment opportunities, in Bengaluru, with the latest round of swipes following internet behemoth Google opting to invest $15 billion in the latter for a mega data and AI hub.

Google's Andhra Pradesh tilt prompted sharp remarks from Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge - about reported offers of Rs 22,000 crore in subsidies and other freebies, including tax and utilities waivers.

Andhra's Nara Lokesh offered a pithy response.

"If they (the Karnataka government) are inefficient, what can I do? Their own industrialists say the infrastructure is bad... there are power cuts. They should first fix those problems," he said.

An unapologetic Lokesh told NDTV last week his state had already attracted over $120 billion in investment and admitted the rapid pace of reforms had sparked tensions with Karnataka. However, he said states worried by the pace had to respond. "That is their challenge..." he declared.

It isn't just Lokesh slipping it to the Congress. Ex-ally Janata Dal Secular rebuked the ruling party for failing to resolve issues like erratic electricity and water supply, and other infrastructure problems.

Apart from Google, the states have also been sparring over a tweet by Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw; she said on X a Chinese colleague asked her "why are the roads (in Bengaluru) so bad... why is there so much garbage... Doesn't the government want to support investment?"

I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can't get its act together especially when the… — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 13, 2025

Her tweet - and city residents writing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah threatening to stop paying property tax unless the city's 'killer potholes' and crumbling infrastructure are repaired - led to a fresh row.

And Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Kharge came out swinging to defend the state.

"You can't match Bengaluru infrastructure, startups, human resources, and innovations..." DKS told reporters, dismissing attempts to poach businesses and industrial investment. "Let them do whatever they want."

VIDEO | Bengaluru: “You can't match Bengaluru infrastructure, startups, human resources, and innovations… We are giving 39 per cent to 40 per cent revenue to the central government. Let them do whatever they want”, says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on TDP leader and Andhra… pic.twitter.com/neEuj5W7Ic — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2025

In a post on X DKS also said the administration is prioritising 'smooth traffic' and said, "The work of asphalting roads at various places in the city and filling potholes is progressing swiftly."

On Tuesday, he said 13,000 potholes have been filled so far. The plan, he also said, is to find a 'permanent solution' to the city's road issues, which includes a Rs 1,100-crore action plan.

On Mazumdar-Shaw's lament, Kharge said, "Constructive criticism is welcome... negativity does not" and cited factors like 'unprecedented rains, high growth rate, massive urbanisation as the result of large numbers of migrant workers' for the infrastructure problems."

#WATCH | On Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slamming Bengaluru infra, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, " Whether it is Mr Mohandas Pai or Ms Kiran Shaw, they all have helped build Bengaluru, and we rely on their expertise. Constructive criticism is always welcome,… pic.twitter.com/2gKZyvnGEl — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

"If you have anything constructive to say, then we will take it...." he said.

This version of the Karnataka vs Andhra squabble has been running since mid-September, when Rajesh Yabaji, the co-founder of a Bengaluru-based logistics firm, complained about long commute times and poor roads leading to his office of nine years in the Bellandur area.

Lokesh responded swiftly to Yabaji's X post and offered Vizag as an option, and then, as more Bengaluru-based businesses and business leaders, and residents, spoke on the city's infrastructure problems, he began pushing Andhra Pradesh as a potential investment option.

Among the destinations on offer are Anantpur, which is closer to Bengaluru than Vizag and where, Lokesh said, a 'world class aerospace and defence ecosystem' is being established.

North sounds good. Slightly more north is Anantapur.. where we are building a world class aerospace and defence ecosystem! 😁 https://t.co/KBFCkpjvKI — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 2, 2025

Lokesh's 'advertisements' drew a scathing response from his Karnataka counterparts.

Kharge spoke of 'weaker ecosystems feeding off stronger ones' and pointed to the city's GDP -to grow 8.5 per cent annually till 2035, making it, potentially, the fastest growing in the world.

He concluded with a not-so-cryptic jibe, "By the way, what is an organism that lives in or on an organism of another species and benefits by deriving nutrients at the other's expense called?"