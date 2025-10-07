Nara Lokesh To NDTV On Andhra's Investment Push, Amid Karnataka Row

Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as one of India's most attractive investment destinations, with a focus on speed, reforms, and strategic sectoral growth, said Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development and IT, Andhra Pradesh, to NDTV during a CII Investors event in Mumbai.

Highlighting the state's achievements, Lokesh stated that Andhra Pradesh has already attracted $120 billion in investments. He emphasised the government's commitment to sectors like agriculture, drones, automotive, deep tech, and GCC partnerships, while unveiling plans for a Quantum Computer Centre in Amravati. "We are a large state with the second-longest coastline in the country. Our approach combines vertical and horizontal integration to ensure decentralized, sustainable development," he told NDTV.

Lokesh also outlined the state's aggressive reform agenda. Andhra has implemented changes to labour laws, power sector regulations, and citizen service delivery, with initiatives such as providing multiple services through a single WhatsApp number. "Reducing bureaucracy and increasing speed of doing business is at the core of our promise to investors," he added.

The minister acknowledged that Andhra Pradesh's rapid pace of reforms and investment promotion has occasionally sparked tensions with neighbouring Karnataka. Public spats, particularly with Priyank Kharge and other Karnataka leaders, have emerged over perceived attempts to attract the same investments and industries. Lokesh, however, termed such disagreements as part of "healthy competitive federalism," noting that competition between states is natural in a federal structure.

"States should compete, but with decorum," he said. "If others are worried about the pace at which we work, that's their challenge. We will remain fast and efficient, continuing to attract investments." While avoiding direct criticism, Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh's strengths in speed, governance, and investor-friendly policies, suggesting that the state's proactive approach is drawing attention and, inevitably, regional scrutiny.

On differentiating Andhra Pradesh from other states, Lokesh cited three pillars: leadership with a proven track record, speed of execution, and the power of clusterisation in industry development.

Discussing central support, he said his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced Andhra Pradesh's position. "The PM is looking for states that want to lead from the front. Our relationship with the Union government is symbiotic, and we will get the support we need," he noted.