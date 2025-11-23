Andhra Pradesh Board Exams 2026: Class 10 Date Sheet Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Date Sheet 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the Class 10 (Secondary School Certificate) examination date sheet/time table for 2026. The examinations will be conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026. Students can check and download the date sheet on the official website of the board bieap-gov.org or check it here.

The first examination will be held for First Language (Group-A) and First Language Paper-1 for 100 marks from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, followed by Second Language, English, Mathematics and other subjects.

The SSC Vocational course (theory) examination will be held as the last examination from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

How To Download Time Table/Date Sheet?