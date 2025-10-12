Andhra Pradesh Class 10 2026 Exam Time Table: Check Expected Dates, Past Year Trends Here

AP SSC Time Table: In 2025, 1,680 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate
AP Class 10 or SSC Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to release the SSC (Class 10) 2026 examination schedule/time table soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the schedule on the official website of the board - bseaps.in.
Based on the past year trend, students can expect the 2026 examination to be held in March.
Here's a breakdown of the pass percentages over the past five years:
- 2021: Examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and all students were promoted.
- 2022: 67.26 per cent pass rate
- 2023: 72.26 per cent pass rate
- 2024: 86.69 per cent pass rate
- 2025: 81.14 per cent pass rate
In 2025, 1,680 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and Parvathipuram Manyam district had the highest number of students passing at 93.90 per cent.
Re-Evaluation
Students who will not be satisfied with their results will be able to apply for re-evaluation or verification.
