Andhra Pradesh Class 10 2026 Exam Time Table: Check Expected Dates, Past Year Trends Here

AP Class 10 or SSC Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to release the SSC (Class 10) 2026 examination schedule/time table soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the schedule on the official website of the board - bseaps.in.

Based on the past year trend, students can expect the 2026 examination to be held in March.

Here's a breakdown of the pass percentages over the past five years:

2021: Examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and all students were promoted.

2022: 67.26 per cent pass rate

2023: 72.26 per cent pass rate

2024: 86.69 per cent pass rate

2025: 81.14 per cent pass rate

In 2025, 1,680 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and Parvathipuram Manyam district had the highest number of students passing at 93.90 per cent.

Re-Evaluation

Students who will not be satisfied with their results will be able to apply for re-evaluation or verification.

AP SSC Exam Time Table 2026: How To Download Exam Schedule?