Delhi Terror-Accused Doctors' Love Story And Slow Descent Into Terrorism

A doctor, two failed marriages, a newfound love and a slow descent into terrorism - that is the story of a 46-year-old woman, Shaheen Saeed, one of the key accused in the 10/11 blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.

Shaheen Saeed and Muzammil Shakeel, the two doctors who lost their licenses following the Delhi blast, married in September 2023 and this union, according to sources, is what introduced Saeed to the world of terrorism and led her to take the path.

Lucknow To Delhi

Raised in Lucknow's densely populated Daliganj area, Saeed was a bright student. She pursued a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, or MBBS, from Allahabad and then specialised in pharmacology.

Saeed's father, Syed Ahmad Ansari, is a government employee and the family is considered a modest, educated, and socially respected one.

10 Years Of Marriage

Saeed married ophthalmologist Dr Zafar Hayat in 2003, and the couple had two children. But the relationship did not last long.

"We were married in November 2003 and both pursued medical studies separately, with me being her senior," Dr Hayat said in an interview with NDTV. "Our divorce took place towards the end of 2012. I am not sure what was on her mind that led to it. There was never any dispute or quarrel between us. She was a loving and caring person. I never had any inkling that she could be involved in such activities. She was deeply attached to her family and children, loved them immensely and took care of their studies."

Recalling their years together, Dr Hayat said Saeed never wore a burqa except during their wedding.

Professional stress, career, and Saeed's desire to move abroad are cited as the reasons for the divorce.

"Once she suggested that we settle in Australia or Europe for a better salary and quality of life. But I told her we already live a good life here, have good jobs and kids. We have our relatives and everyone here, we would feel alone there," Dr Hayat recalled.

Distressed, Saeed Marries Again

The divorce was reportedly a significant blow to Saeed, who started to feel lonely. She abruptly withdrew from the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, where she used to teach, and stopped attending college without any notice.

Saeed remained incommunicado for eight years, said sources, and in 2021, her job was terminated.

She subsequently remarried a man, who ran a textile business in Ghaziabad. But this marriage also did not last long.

Muzammil Enters Saeed's Life

Muzammil Shakeel, a Kashmiri doctor, and Saeed's junior at the Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad entered the doctor's life. Daily meetings, working together at the college, and having similar professions strengthened their bond.

During an interrogation, Shakeel revealed that the two married in September 2023 in a mosque near the Al-Falah University with the former giving a mahr (a mandatory gift in Islamic marriage from the groom to the bride) of around Rs 6,000.

The two started living as a couple and it is during this time, Saeed was introduced to student groups and began participating in religious activities.

During these meetings, she was approached by members of Jamaat ul-Mominaat, the women's wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who, according to the investigative agencies began training Saeed in radicalism and terrorist ideology.

Using her medical identity, Saeed began traveling between Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR, and Haryana, helping transfer funds and deliver messages.

Saeed was allegedly handed charge of the India branch of the Jamaat ul-Mominaat, which is headed by JeM founder Masood Azhar's sister Sadia Azhar in Pakistan.

Family In Disbelief

Saeed's elder brother, Mohammad Shoaib, was not in contact with her since the last four years.

"Even when she was studying medicine, there was never any sign of her being involved in anything suspicious. I still don't believe these allegations. As I have said before, I simply cannot believe it," he said.

Dr Saeed's father, Syed Ahmad Ansari, echoed that disbelief like her brother.

"I cannot believe that my daughter was involved in such activities," he said as quoted by news agency IANS.

The Probe

Saeed was in charge of forming a team of five "terror doctors", people familiar with the matter told NDTV on November 21.

Saeed and her two colleagues - Muzammil Shakeel, and Adeel Ahmed Rather - have been arrested in the Delhi blast probe. At least 15 people were killed, and many others were injured when a slow moving Hyundai i20 car, driven by a suicide bomber, Umar Mohammad, alias, Umar un Nabi, exploded near the Red Fort.

Umar, a Kashmiri doctor, was also affiliated with the Al-Falah University.