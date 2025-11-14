4 Terror Accused Doctors Lose Registrations, Can't Practice In India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registrations of the four doctors involved in the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module behind the Delhi blast on November 10.

The commission issued notice cancelling the Indian Medical Register (IMR) and the National Medical Register (NMR) of the doctors - Muzaffar Ahmad, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzamil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed - with immediate effect.

The doctors "can no longer practice medicine or hold any medical appointment anywhere in India", the notice states.

According to the NMC's order, the cancellations were triggered by evidence shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the J&K and Uttar Pradesh Medical Councils, which found the doctors "prima facie involved" in a terror-linked case centred on a trans-regional module.

"Inconsistent With Medical Ethics"

The NMC said the alleged conduct of the four doctors was "inconsistent with the standards of integrity, propriety and public trust expected of the medical profession."

Three of the doctors - Muzaffar Ahmad, Adeel Ahmad Rather and Muzamil Shakeel - were first stripped of their registration by the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council. The Uttar Pradesh Medical Council separately flagged Shaheen Saeed's involvement. The NMC's national order enforces these cancellations across the country.

All State Medical Councils have been asked to update their records and ensure that none of the four continue practising under any circumstances.

Part Of Jaish Terror Group

The action comes days after the J&K Police revealed details of a sophisticated network involving medical professionals. NDTV had earlier reported that the module stored nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, ammunition and electronic detonation components in rented flats in Srinagar and Faridabad.