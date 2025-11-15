Delhi Blast Suspect Was Planning To Flee, Applied For Passport: Sources

One of the terror suspects arrested in connection with the 10/11 Delhi blast was likely preparing to flee the country, with sources pointing out that she had recently applied for a passport. Shaheen Saeed, a doctor by profession, had also undergone police verification for her passport, sources said, sharing a photo of her taken during the verification process.

At least 13 people were killed and nearly two dozen injured after an i20 car exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, in a terror incident in the heart of the national capital that shook the nation and raised a countrywide alert.

Saeed is among the four doctors who worked together at the Faridabad-based Al Falah University and are now being probed over their links to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in connection with the blast. While Umar Mohammad, an expert in bomb-making, was the driver of the i20, Adil Rather, Muzammil Shakeel, and Saeed are in police custody.

The National Medical Commission has now cancelled their registration.

The doctors were arrested just before the blast, with the Jammu and Kashmir police busting the terror module. Nearly 3,000 kg explosives and bomb-making materials were also found during raids at places rented by them near Delhi. The cops also found a rifle and ammunition in Saeed's car.

The accused had been planning blasts in Delhi at their secret meetings in Muzammil's room at the Al Falah University, sources had earlier said, suggesting that Umar Mohammad went ahead with the blast out of panic after the arrest of his associates.