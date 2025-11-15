Seized Ammonium Nitrate Explodes Inside Police Station In Srinagar's Nowgam

An explosion took place in a large quantity of Ammonium Nitrate that was confiscated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The blast happened when a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), along with police, was checking the explosive material. The police station was severely damaged in the blast. The adjacent buildings have also sustained damage due to the explosion.

Casualties are feared in the incident, the police said, adding the injured have been rushed to the Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). Senior police officials have reached Nowgam, and the area has been cordoned off.

It was the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowgam who cracked the case of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's posters in various locations of the area.

These posters exposed the terror module in which radicalised highly-qualified professionals, including doctors, were involved.

In October, one of the arrested doctors, Adeel Ahmad Rather, was seen putting up these posters that warned of big attacks on security forces and "outsiders" in Kashmir. His arrest on October 27 uncovered a sinister network, which was later found to be behind the Delhi blast that claimed 13 lives earlier this week.

The investigation into the posters revealed a "white-collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries", the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

When the police scanned the CCTV footage of areas where the Jiash posters were put up, they identified Rather, who worked at the Government Medical College in Anantnag till October last year before moving to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested soon after, and an assault rifle was also recovered from his locker in the Government Medical College.

While he was being questioned, the name of another doctor, Muzammil Shakeel, who worked at Al-Falah Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad, came up. During the raid at houses associated with Shakeel, the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of Ammonium Nitrate. Shakeel's arrest led to more revelations and the arrest of another doctor, Shaheen Saeed - who worked at the same university - on Monday.

Hours later, an explosion ripped through a car which stopped at a red light on a jam-packed road near the iconic Red Fort, killing 13 people, injuring more than 20 and damaging several cars.

The next day, the name of another doctor - Umar Nabi - emerged. Top sources revealed he was driving the Hyundai i20 car in which the blast took place. Sources in the National Investigation Agency, which is probing the blast, said the seizure of the chemical used in bomb-making may have triggered a panic situation for the suspect and compelled him to relocate.

The sources told NDTV the nature of the blast indicates the suspect appeared to have assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) improperly. Investigators believe the suspects, in a panic, could not arm the IED for maximum damage.