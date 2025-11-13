Suicide Bomber's Red EcoSport Was Used To Transport Ammonium Nitrate: Sources

The red-coloured Ford EcoSport- linked to Monday's explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi- was being used to transport ammonium nitrate to various locations, police sources said. The EcoSport, which bore a Delhi number plate- DL10CK0458- was found lying abandoned at a plot in the Khandavali village.

The car was registered in the name of Dr Umar Mohammad, the suicide bomber in the explosion. The car's registration was done with the Rajouri Garden Authority in Delhi. It is nearly eight years old.

Traces Of Ammonium Nitrate Found

Forensic examination revealed that traces of ammonium nitrate were found inside the EcoSport.

Earlier, sources told NDTV that a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Faridabad on Wednesday to question Dr Umar Mohammad's close associates and staff at the Al Falah University.

During the interrogation, the NIA located a person very close to Umar, who appeared to be suspicious. The person, who was identified as Faheem, worked as a driver and assistant to Umar.

Faheem revealed that the red EcoSport was parked at his sister's house in the Khandavali village. Following the man's revelation, the police and the NIA reached the village, where they found the car parked in a plot.

Bomb Squad, NSG Called

Suspecting potential danger, a bomb defusal squad and the National Security Guard (NSG) were called to the scene. A thorough search of the car, which included sniffer dogs, uncovered evidence.

Sources told NDTV the plot from where the car was found belonged to a dead man named Wahid. However, Faheem's sister and brother-in-law were living their.

Four Cars Linked To Explosion

A total of four cars have been linked to Monday's explosion near the Red Fort, which killed 13 people and injured many others.

The car used in the explosion was a white-coloured Hyundai i20. The second car, a Maruti Dzire, belonged to Dr Shaheen Saeed and was used by Dr Muzammil Shakeel, both accused persons in the explosion.

The Ford EcoSport is the third car linked to the explosion, while the fourth is a Maruti Brezza, which also belonged to Dr Shaheen Saeed. It was parked at the Al Falah University.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, a person familiar with the developments said the Brezza is suspected to have been used by the accused for reconnaissance or escape.