Diaries With Code Words, A Repeat Mention: Major Recovery After Delhi Blast

Two diaries filled with code words and encrypted messages have been found at the university in Faridabad where the suspects worked, said sources, in connection with the blast that ripped through the heart of Delhi earlier this week. At least 13 people died in the terror incident near Red Fort on Monday evening, with a probe suggesting possible links to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group.

The diaries that could solve the blast conspiracy belonged to Dr Umar Mohammad and Dr Muzammil Shakeel. Those were found in room number 13 of Building 17 of the Al Falah University. Dr Muzammil lived in that room.

Dr Muzammil is among the three doctors at Al Falah who have been arrested, while Dr Umar was confirmed through DNA matching as the driver of the i20 car that caused the blast. Their diaries had coded entries and repeated mention of the word "operation," said sources, suggesting a link to the recent blast.

The terror suspects communicated with their foreign handlers and received instructions through encrypted channels, sources said. Among the many code words found on their phones were 'package' and 'shipment', which were used to refer to explosives, including ammonium nitrate, oxide, and fuel oil.

Terror Suspects Met At Al Falah

Spread over 70 acres, Al Falah University is a private institution located about 27 km from the Haryana-Delhi border. Two other doctors, Shaheen Saeed and Dr Adeel Rather, are also in police custody; both worked at Al Falah

Room 13 of Dr Muzammil has emerged as the secret meeting point for Dr Umar, Dr Adeel, and Dr Shaheen, with sources suggesting that it was in this room that Monday's blast was planned. A chemical used in bomb-making was also allegedly sourced from the university laboratory, which was just a few metres away from Dr Muzammil's room.

The forensic team has recovered some chemical traces and digital data from Room 13 and the lab. It is suspected that the explosives were prepared by mixing the chemical with small amounts of ammonium nitrate and oxide.

The university's management has claimed it has "no connection" with the terror suspects.