Post-2019 Kashmir Policy Failed: Mehbooba Mufti Points To Delhi Blast

Former Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has said the Centre's policy on Jammu and Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370 has failed and urged New Delhi to begin a process of reconciliation that allows people to live with dignity.

Speaking at a youth outreach programme of the party in Srinagar, Mufti said the recent blast in Delhi has prompted her to initiate dialogue with young people. She said she would hold similar interactions across the Kashmir Valley.

Citing last month's blast near Delhi's Red Fort, the former J&K Chief Minister said she was shaken to learn that a doctor blew himself up and killed innocent people. She asked her audience to ensure that the young people of Kashmiri never walked that path.

"An educated young man became suicide bomber. It is not good. We want to stop it. We want peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the country and it is only possible when there is reconciliation and dialogue," she said.

"We want to live with dignity in this country. Delhi must understand that they cannot keep squeezing and suppressing the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

"The policy adopted after 2019 has failed. The Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the National Security Advisor must accept it," she added.

Mufti said the government must reflect seriously when "a doctor blows himself up, killing himself and innocent people. I think government should review its policy and restart process of reconciliation".

She asked the Central government to listen to the concerns of people of Jammu and Kashmir and called for a solution to the Kashmir issue.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to live happily in the country. They want to live with honour and dignity. They don't want to be coerced by harsh laws like UAPA, PSA and through NIA and other agencies," she said.