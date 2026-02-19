"Interference In Religious Affairs": Omar Abdullah's Party On Ramzan Charity Order

A political row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the administration in Kishtwar district ordered regulating charity collections during the month of Ramzan.

The BJP has defended the order, saying it will prevent misuse of donations for anti-national activities. The National Conference and the PDP have slammed the move, terming it a part of a pattern against Muslims in the country.

Muslims increase charitable acts during the fasting month, paying zakat - a mandatory 2.5 per cent of their qualifying wealth - and also voluntary alms.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate of Kishtwar, the move is aimed at curbing unauthorised fundraising, fraud, and potential misuse. Registration of all individuals, NGOs, trusts, and committees collecting donations during the month has been made mandatory. They have also been instructed to obtain necessary clearance from designated offices.

Sunil Sharma, a senior BJP leader who is also an MLA from Kishtwar district, says there were reports of misuse of donations for anti-national activities and, therefore, the administration has issued an order to regulate it. He said that no one should object to verification of any individual or entity unless they have something to hide.

"While Muslims give charity and pay zakat to help the poor and needy in the holy month of Ramzan, some elements are trying to misuse it. Therefore, to prevent the misuse, the order issued by the Kishtwar administration is appreciable," the BJP leader said.

Both the National Conference and PDP have slammed the order.

"These are patterns happening across the country against minorities... It's an unfortunate order to proceed against one faith. Such charity is meant to help people in need, and there is no security issue," said Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, a PDP MLA.

Senior NC leader Mir Saifullah termed it a violation of fundamental rights. "It's an interference in religious affairs. Such an order should be revoked," he said.

The District Magistrate in his order has stated that "the tradition of Zakat and Sadaqah (charitable giving) is an integral and sacred facet of the religious and social fabric during Ramzan; any act of artifice, misrepresentation, or fraudulent solicitation of funds not only desecrates the sanctity of the holy month but also exploits the altruism of the general public."

The order further states that "it is the statutory obligation of the District Administration to ensure that public contributions intended for relief, welfare, or religious purposes are not misappropriated, laundered, or diverted for extraneous or subversive activities".

The District Magistrate has invoked section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, making it mandatory to maintain records of collections and expenditures and asked police and magistrates across the district to ensure implementation and compliance.

According to the order, a written intimation or clearance must be obtained from the Executive Officer, Waqf Board Unit Kishtwar, the Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, or the concerned Tehsildar before charity collection.

The individuals and entities have also been directed to maintain a transparent record of collections and expenditures. "Any solicitor found without authentic identification, a certified copy of their organisation's registration, and a designated receipt book shall be deemed unauthorised."

"Any person or entity found engaging in suspicious or clandestine

fundraising shall be dealt with strictly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable preventive laws," reads the order.