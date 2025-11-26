Faith, Fear And Politics Collide In Andhra Pradesh As Twin Scandals Hit Tirupati

Tirumala Tirupati, the home abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, which is also one of the richest Hindu temples in the world, is now caught in the middle of two major controversies that have shaken both devotees and the political circles in Andhra Pradesh.

'Laddu' Ghee Adulteration

In September 2024, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made the sensational revelation of adulterated ghee being used in the making of sacred Laddu Prasadam at the hill shrine.

Citing the lab report, he alleged that animal fat and fish oil were found in the adulterated ghee. He targeted the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for the negligence.

The government announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and later, the Supreme Court also constituted a team to take up the investigation.

Last week, the CBI-supervised SIT questioned former TTD chairman and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy for hours over the ghee adulteration racket, which allegedly took place in his tenure.

YV Subba Reddy is also the uncle of the party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Investigators say that between 2019 and 2024, nearly 20 crore laddus were made with ghee mixed with palm oil and industrial chemicals.

However, YV Subba Reddy has denied wrongdoing and accused political opponents of spreading half-baked leaks, but the fact that he was grilled by the SIT has created visible tension within YSRCP circles.

Parakamani Case: CID Turns Heat Up

Another scandal revolves around the Parakamani (donation box) theft. It is alleged that Pedda Jeeyar mutt head clerk and prime accused in the Parakamani case, CV Ravi Kumar, was caught red-handed on April 29, 2023, while he was stealing $900 in cash from donations made by devotees. Later a police complaint was filed. A charge sheet was then filed by the police in a court on May 30, 2023.

Ravi Kumar and his wife, CV Ramya, donated seven properties located in Tirupati and Chennai worth Rs 14.4 crore (market value pegged at Rs 40 crore) to the TTD, which was accepted by the Tirupati trust on June 19, 2023.

On September 9, 2023, a compromise settlement was reached with Ravi Kumar at the Lok Adalat court in Tirupati, which disposed of the case and acquitted Ravi Kumar.

Following a change in government and the TDP coming into power in the state, a fresh investigation was launched.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court set aside the Lok Adalat orders and directed the CID and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to reinvestigate the case and submit their findings in a sealed cover to the court by December 2.

The CID has intensified its investigation, issuing notices and questioning several former TTD officials.

Among those summoned is former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, a key YSRCP figure who was questioned in Tirupati on Tuesday. However, he has also denied any wrongdoing, going so far as to call the probe politically motivated.

With both probes intensifying, an arrest threat now looms over senior members of the YSRCP.

Faith And Politics Intersect

Annually nearly 3 crore devotees from across the world visit Tirumala Tirupati.

From Andhra Pradesh, residents of Rayalaseema and coastal parts of the state, and a large number of Telugu NRIs who are also influential voters, are more frequent visitors to the hill shrine.

While the ruling TDP-led NDA is using the moment to portray itself as the protector of temple purity and target the previous YS Jagan's rule, the YSRCP has alleged that the sacred temple is being used for political benefits and to settle scores.